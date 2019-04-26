|
|
Phyllis Ann Jordan
February 7, 1964 - April 24, 2019
Wendell
Phyllis Ann Jordan, 55, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday. She was born in Wake County. Phyllis had a warm smile, was truly loving and a playful heart. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Winfree Jordan, & sister, Liz Jordan Petty.
She is survived by her mother, who was her world, Martha Tucker Jordan of the home, & sister, Terry Jordan of Wendell, aunt, Judy Upchurch of Knightdale, nephew, Charles Petty, niece, Melinda Hodge, & her cat, Samantha.
Flowers welcomed, or memorials may be made Wendell Rescue Squad.
Funeral service 3 p.m., Sunday, Strickland Funeral Home Chapel, 211 W. Third St., Wendell with visitation from 2-3 pm, prior to the service & other times at the home. www.stricklandfuneral.com
