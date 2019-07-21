Phyllis S. Jackson



Raleigh



Phyllis S. Jackson, 91, of Raleigh, North Carolina, died Wednesday, July 17 after a long illness. Phyllis was a native of Dayton, New Jersey, and was the daughter of the late Helen and Willis Schoenly. She was salutatorian of her high school class at Jamesburg High School, after which she attended Rider College from which she graduated Magna Cum Laude in 1948. After graduation, she moved to New York City for a number of years where she worked as an executive secretary for the Singer Sewing Machine Corporation before returning to New Jersey to work in a similar position at General Motors.



Following her marriage to the late Kenneth W. Jackson, Phyllis became a full-time homemaker and mother. She was an avid duplicate bridge player, accomplished pianist, and devoted volunteer in the Republican Party.



Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Barbara A. Jackson, and her son-in-law, Scott Mabry, along with her sister-in-law, Betty Jackson Harrington, ten nieces and nephews, and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 27 at 11:00 a.m. at Highland United Methodist Church, 1901 Ridge Road, Raleigh, NC 27607. The family will receive friends following the service in Bradley Hall.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Highland United Methodist Church; The North Carolina Symphony, 3700 Glenwood Avenue, Ste. 130, Raleigh, NC 27612; or the Wake County Republican Women's Club, PO Box 30454, Raleigh, NC 27622.



The family wishes to express our profound gratitude to the staff at Springmoor Retirement Community for the outstanding friendship and care they provided to Phyllis since she joined their community in 2015.



Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh. Tributes may be sent to www.brownwynneraleigh.com Published in The News & Observer from July 21 to July 24, 2019