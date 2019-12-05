Home

POWERED BY

Services
Apex Funeral Home
550 W Williams St
Apex, NC 27502
(919) 362-8233
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Raleigh Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel
7501 Glenwood Avenue
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Raleigh Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel
7501 Glenwood Avenue
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Watkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Watkins


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Watkins Obituary
Phyllis Marie Watkins

Fuquay Varina

Phyllis Fisher Watkins, 80, of Fuquay-Varina, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Carillon Assisted Living in Fuquay-Varina, after three years of declining health.

Phyllis was born January 27, 1939 in Durham, NC to the late Robert and Margaret Fisher. She was employed with Lufkin Tools retiring with over 33 years of service.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton Watkins, Jr.; brother, Bobby Fisher; and sister, Patricia Scoggins.

Phyllis is survived by four nephews; and three nieces; brother-in-law, Bobby Watkins and wife, Patricia; sister-in-law, Betty McGuire and husband, Bob.

The family will receive friends from 10am - 11am on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Raleigh Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 7501 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27612. A funeral service will be held immediately following with Pastor Ben Pearce officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .

Condolences may be sent to www.ApexFuneral.net
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Apex Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -