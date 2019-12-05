|
Phyllis Marie Watkins
Fuquay Varina
Phyllis Fisher Watkins, 80, of Fuquay-Varina, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Carillon Assisted Living in Fuquay-Varina, after three years of declining health.
Phyllis was born January 27, 1939 in Durham, NC to the late Robert and Margaret Fisher. She was employed with Lufkin Tools retiring with over 33 years of service.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton Watkins, Jr.; brother, Bobby Fisher; and sister, Patricia Scoggins.
Phyllis is survived by four nephews; and three nieces; brother-in-law, Bobby Watkins and wife, Patricia; sister-in-law, Betty McGuire and husband, Bob.
The family will receive friends from 10am - 11am on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Raleigh Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 7501 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27612. A funeral service will be held immediately following with Pastor Ben Pearce officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 5, 2019