Pierce Kendall Bullen
Raleigh
Pierce Kendall Bullen, 85, formerly of Washington, DC, died peacefully on May 4, 2020, at Springmoor Retirement Community in Raleigh, NC. An international economist, Mr. Bullen was a career American diplomat in the Foreign Service of the Department of State in Washington, DC.
Pierce Bullen, a Phi Beta Kappa, earned his Bachelor's, with High Honors, and his Master's, both in political science, from the University of Florida. As a colllege graduate he studied in Switzerland; and in the State Department he took a course in advanced economics, equivalent to a postgraduate degree without the thesis.
After joining the Foreign Service in 1958, Mr. Bullen, who spoke French, Spanish, and Arabic fluently, served in Lebanon; Saudi Arabia; Egypt; Morocco; Burkino Faso, where he was Deputy Chief of Mission; Venezuela; and Spain; in both latter countries he was Economic Counselor. While in Caracas, Mr. Bullen was the president of the school board of an American K-12 school.
His assignments in Washington included being, at various times, Director of Arab Language Broadcasts at the Voice of America; U.S. representative to various negotiations with other countries on energy issues; and lead economics professor at the War College at Fort McNair, where he also taught international relations and U.S. political and governmental systems. The various War Colleges prepare promising mid-level military officers to become generals by broadening their knowledge.
Mr. Bullen was known in the State Department for his calm and reasoned approach to issues, his extensive knowledge, and his ability to explain complex economic concepts. His colleagues appreciated his friendliness, cooperative attitude, and dry wit.
He greatly enjoyed getting to know the people of the countries in which he served. About his 37 years in the Foreign Service, Mr. Bullen said, "What an absorbing, deeply satisfying career I had, working on issues vital to our country and striving for the goal we all hope for, peace in the world." He wanted to be remembered as a man of peace.
After retiring in 1995, Mr. Bullen taught economics at Georgetown University's Continuing Education Department in Washington, DC; ran his real estate rental business; and continued to travel overseas. His interests also included current events, music, bridge, and reading extensively about all aspects of the world.
In 2011, the Bullens moved from Washington, DC, to Raleigh to enter Springmoor Life Care Community, where they enjoyed many happy years before Mr. Bullen became seriously ill. The Bullen family acknowledges with heartfelt gratitude the excellent care — professional and compassionate — their husband and father received from the Health Center at Springmoor during the last three years of his life.
Above all, Pierce Bullen was a devoted husband who gave his wife 65 years of the greatest happiness, and a most loving and involved father who led by example and became his children's close adult friend as the years passed. He met his last years, when he was seriously ill, with patience and with the same grace he showed all his life.
Mr. Bullen is survived by his wife, Helene Fernandez Bullen; by his four children — Grace (Raleigh), Peter (Dublin, Ireland), Philip (Cincinnati), and Kendall (Silver Spring, Maryland); by their spouses — Margie Sved, MD; Aingeal O'Donoghue; Mary Jane Bullen, RN; and Jack Frost; and by Mr. Bullen's beloved grandchildren — Sara, Eliana, Zachary, Fionnula, and Elyse.
Mr. Bullen was predeceased by his parents, Ripley and Adelaide Bullen, an archeologist and anthropologist respectively; and by his only brother and sister-in-law, Dana and Joyce Bullen.
Because of Covid-19, a private funeral service was held at the graveside of the family plot in Rock Creek Cemetery, Washington, DC.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 (tax exemption number 13-4141945).
Arrangements were made by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's St., Raleigh.