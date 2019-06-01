Pierre Joseph Faucher



Raleigh



Pierre Joseph Faucher died suddenly on Saturday, May 18, 2019.



He had endured over a nine-year period an ongoing battle with abdominal cancer GIST. There were many good times during his life spent with family, friends, and neighbors.



Pierre was predeceased by his parents, Cyrille Faucher and Francoise Gagne. He leaves behind his loving wife of 33 years, Jo Anne Hawkins, stepson, John David Golden and fiancée, Stella Yereance, stepdaughters, Theresa Golden and Marcia Salter, step grandchildren, Richard Williams, Krista Golden, Danielle Golden, Sarah Salter, Tess Salter, sister, Michelle Stewart, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Pierre was born in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada on July 5 1945. He moved at the age of 11 with his parents and sister to Miami, Florida. He served three years in the United States Army and was honorably discharged on June 17, 1966. At that time, he applied for his naturalization papers and later became a citizen of the United States. Pierre was a graduate of the University of Florida with a degree Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. His career was in telecommunications as an engineer for over 30 years. Pierre was an amateur astronomer, a member of the Raleigh Astronomy Club and Southern Cross Astronomical Society, Miami, Florida. He drove his SUV many miles carrying his huge telescope, along with necessary items for a week-long camping trip called, "Star Parties" for night time observing. He made many friends from all over the world with like interests in astronomy, who frequently kept in touch via email.



In addition to astronomy, his favorite time was with family on annual trips to the beach for Labor Day Weekend. Pierre's major duty was setting up a double canopy where all could enjoy the beach comfortably in the shade. In the words of his great niece, Amanda, "Pierre was our designated Canadian representative. He was our only Canadian. He loved the stars. He was a horrible picture taker. He caught everyone with their eyes closed, chewing food, or just making the most awkward faces. He was a professional napper. He didn't have a lot to say. But when he spoke, we had the best conversations. He loved ice cream and laser pointers. Especially when he was able to combine the two- shinning his ridiculously strong beam of light into beach house windows as we took our annual walk to Dairy Queen. He could clean out the banana pudding bowl as if it were his job, and it WAS his job. Really he just loved dessert of any kind. He was a pro at putting up a canopy that would survive Labor Day weekend, and zip tie extraordinaire when it came to attaching two canopies together. His home was my home my first year out of college. He quickly became a second dad…. But without the rules. He was kind and genuine with a welcoming smile. He was funny and quirky and had a big heart."



A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church Memorial Garden located at 211 Union Street, Cary, N.C. 27511, on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. A reception celebrating Pierre's life will follow at the church in the youth wing. Donations may be made in memory of Pierre to St. Paul's Episcopal Church Memorial Garden.



