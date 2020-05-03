Polly Antoinette Hudson
October 20, 1944 - April 17, 2020
Raleigh
Polly Antoinette Hudson, 75, departed this life on April 17, 2020, following an extended illness. She was born in Bethel, OH, and lived in Shippensburg, PA, during her childhood years, graduating from Shippensburg Area High School in 1962.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Wanda Swope and leaves to mourn her beloved family—sons, Richard (Jill) Hudson of Foothill Ranch, CA, and David Wright (Stephanie) of Beaumont, TX; daughter, Robin Hudson of Morrisville, NC; grandsons, Jason (Jasmine) Hudson of Las Vegas, NV, and Caden Hudson of Foothill Ranch, CA; granddaughters, Nadia Hudson of Morrisville, NC, and Makenna Hudson of Foothill Ranch, CA; in Beaumont, TX, one grandson, Davin, and two granddaughters, Zametria and Delaja; and one adored great-grandson, Isaiah Shakur Hudson of Las Vegas, NV. In addition, Polly is survived by two devoted and loving sisters, Sanda Graham of Creedmoor, NC, and Pat Reed of Greencastle, PA, as well as beloved siblings John Swope (Debra) of Raleigh, NC; Barbara Beitsch (Ray) and Don Swope (Tammy), both of Shippensburg, PA; a very special sister-in-law, Lola Morris of Raleigh, NC, along with many adored nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
A celebration of Polly's life will be held at a later date. Full obituary may be viewed at www.mitchellatrmp.com.
Published in The News and Observer on May 3, 2020.