Polly Abernethy Hord
Raleigh
Polly Abernethy Hord passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Warner Center for Caring.
She was a native of Raleigh, NC and was the daughter of the late Max and Elizabeth Hill Abernethy.
Mrs. Hord moved to Fernandina Beach in 1954 and taught kindergarten for many years at Southside Elementary School. She retired in 1981. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church and the Nassau County Retired Educators.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hord was predeceased by her husband, Gene Hord, in 2000.
She leaves behind her sons, Tom and Max, as well as Max's wife JoAnn; her grandson, Max B. Hord and his wife, Ciara and a great grandson, Benton T. Hord.
Funeral services for Mrs. Hord will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First Presbyterian Church of Fernandina Beach with the Reverend Doctor Wain Wesberry, Pastor, officiating.
Memorial gifts may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 9 N. 6th Street, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 5, 2019