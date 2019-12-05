Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oxley-Heard Funeral Home
1305 Atlantic Ave
Fernandina Beach, FL 32035
904-261-3644
Resources
More Obituaries for Polly Hord
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Polly Hord

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Polly Hord Obituary
Polly Abernethy Hord

Raleigh

Polly Abernethy Hord passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Warner Center for Caring.

She was a native of Raleigh, NC and was the daughter of the late Max and Elizabeth Hill Abernethy.

Mrs. Hord moved to Fernandina Beach in 1954 and taught kindergarten for many years at Southside Elementary School. She retired in 1981. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church and the Nassau County Retired Educators.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hord was predeceased by her husband, Gene Hord, in 2000.

She leaves behind her sons, Tom and Max, as well as Max's wife JoAnn; her grandson, Max B. Hord and his wife, Ciara and a great grandson, Benton T. Hord.

Funeral services for Mrs. Hord will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First Presbyterian Church of Fernandina Beach with the Reverend Doctor Wain Wesberry, Pastor, officiating.

Memorial gifts may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 9 N. 6th Street, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034.

Please share your memories and condolences at www.oxleyheard.com

OXLEY-HEARD FUNERAL DIRECTORS
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Polly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oxley-Heard Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -