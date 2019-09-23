|
Polly Prince Tallent
November 6, 1934 - September 20, 2019
Garner
Polly Prince Tallent, 84, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11:00am at Pinecrest Memorial Park with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service at McLaurin Funeral Home from 10 until 11:00am.
Surviving are her husband, Frank Tallent; daughter, Alesia Bethune and her husband Patrick; sons, Mark Tallent and his wife Pam, Alan Tallent; sister, Linda Morris; niece, Deborah Hassell and her husband Michael; grandchildren, Justin Keevert, John Tallent and Crystal Tallent; special friends, Barbara West, Sylvia Marsh, Connie and Trudy Franks and Lynn Stephens.
While flowers are accepted, memorial contributions may also be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607. Online condolences may be made to the Tallent family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 23, 2019