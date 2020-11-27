Prandy ChambleeNovember 9, 1932 - November 23, 2020Raleigh, North Carolina - Prandy Kennedy Jackson Chamblee, age 88, peacefully went to heaven on November 23. She was born in Duplin County on November 9, 1932 to Lonnie K. Kennedy and Julia Kathryn Houston. She was preceded in death by husbands Earl R. Jackson and Rev. Edward C. Chamblee.She graduated from NC Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in 1953 and devoted many years to health care retiring from Rex Hospital in 1994. She nursed in psychiatric facilities, doctor's offices, and hospitals ending her career in administrative nursing at Rex.Her sweet smile and spirit will be cherished by her children Sam Jackson (Shelia) in Fuquay Varina, Cindy Poole (Mike) in Raleigh, and foster daughter Linda Howard in Arizona. Fun times will be remembered by her grandchildren Blair Poole, Karla Bihm, Brooke Baker, and Lindsay McDaniel along with 4 great grandchildren. She has joined many brothers and sisters in heaven and leaves Francis Tyndall and Phoebe Foy to miss their Sunday night talks. She loved her family, but more importantly, she loved Jesus Christ and served him all her life.Thanks to wonderful care givers for many years especially Linda Bond and Sarah Creel who currently attended to her every day.A graveside service is November 27 at Montlawn Memorial Park in Raleigh at 2:00 with a personal viewing Friday morning until 12:00 noon. Mask and distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Carolina Pines Baptist Church in Raleigh.