Preston Green "P.G." Curtis
May 21, 1937 - January 27, 2020
Spring Hope
Preston Green "PG" Curtis, age 82, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at Transitions LifeCare of Raleigh surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Cone Curtis; children, Johnny Morton (Pam), Deborah Curtis Jones (Robbie), Preston G. Curtis, III (Cathy), all of Spring Hope, and Jeff Curtis (Connie) of Elm City; sister, Ann Curtis of Clayton and Churchill Curtis (Kathy) of Middlesex; ten grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, along with a host of nieces, nephews, family friends and other extended relatives.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, January 31 at Spring Hope Church of God, 7779 Webb Mill Rd., Spring Hope. Burial will follow at Zebulon Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit the family 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm, Thursday evening, also at the church.Online condolences may be submitted at www.davislittlefunerals.com
Services are provided by Davis-Little Funerals of Rocky Mount.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 29, 2020