Preston Gray Averette
March 29, 1949 - September 10, 2020
Eastern Wake County
Preston Gray Averette, 71, of Eastern Wake County, passed away peacefully at his home with his family on Thursday morning, September 10, 2020. He was born in Wake County, the son of the late Raymond and Mary Virginia Averette. Preston was a founder and owner of Photo Chemical Systems where he worked for 48 years. He was a life-long member of Rolesville Baptist Church where he served as a chairman for the deacons and as a deacon. Preston served in other capacities in the church including stewardship and building committee and was a lead member of the AV Team. Most importantly, he was a servant to God who led, mentored, and inspired through his strong Christian beliefs in every aspect of his life. He was the best husband, dad, and loving "papa" and "poppy" a family could ever ask for. There are not enough words to describe this amazing man who touched, motivated, and empowered all that knew him. He will forever hold a special place in our hearts and has now transitioned to Heaven to be with his Lord and Savior.
Funeral services will be held at 2'olcock Sunday afternoon, September 13, 2020 in the Chapel of Bright Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Rolesville Baptist Church Cemetery. Face coverings and social distancing are requested. This service will be live-streamed starting at 1:55PM Sunday and may be accessed by going to www.brightfunerals.com
and clicking on Tributes. Select the Preston Gray Averette tribute and scroll all the way down. Click on "Click here to access Live-Stream".
Preston is survived by his wife of 38 years, Lynn Wilson Averette; sons, Kevin Averette and wife, Adrienne, of Albemarle and Jason Averette and wife, Mariah, of Wendell; grandchildren, Noah, Ella, Stella, and Maddie Averette; brother, James Averette and wife, Linda, of Zebulon; nieces, Lori Gatlin and Andrea Lu both of Michigan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant sister, Esther Ann Averette.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Rolesville Baptist Church Building Fund, P. O. Box 185, Rolesville, NC 27571.
There will be a drive-through visitation from 5:30-7:30 Saturday evening at Rolesville Baptist Church, 203 East Young St., Rolesville, NC 27571.
