1/1
Preston Vester
1953 - 2020
James Preston William Vester

Fuquay-Varina

James Preston William Vester, 67, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at his home. The family would like to publicly thank Preston's daughter, Tracy Vester, for devoting her time over the past five months to helping care for her father and providing unwavering love, care and support.

Preston was born June 10, 1953 in Wake County to the late James Fred Vester and Marcene Butler Vester. On October 17, 1969, he met the love of his life, Dottie, at the State Fair Red Cross Building and they married on June 16, 1973. Preston was a graduate of Needham Broughton High School, Class of 1971. He retired with 45 years of devoted service as a supervisor of new construction from Public Service Gas, now Dominion Gas.

It is with great sadness and everlasting love that we say goodbye to J. Preston W. Vester, our husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend.

In light of the current virus pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held.

Preston is survived by his wife, Dorothy "Dottie" Griffin Vester; son, James Adam Preston Vester; daughter, Tracy Marie Vester; grandchildren: Bryson Wayne Gregory and James Connor Gregory; sister, Gretchen Vester Lewis (David) and their son, Bob Lewis (Amy).

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.

Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
