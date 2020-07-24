60 years of many memories; high school, ball games, days at the pilot lake, beach trips, boar and castle, dancing places, visits, re-unions and more recently lunches and emails. I would always let her know when I made Myrtle's ginger crinkles at Christmas. Bobbie, Ann, Kay and Donna, I am so sorry for your loss. Doug and Sonya, Sulli, Michael, you meant everything to her. She was looking forward to a trip you were planning till this covid came along. I was very happy to have her friendship for all these years. I will miss her.





Rose Ann McLelland

Friend