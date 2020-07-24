Priscilla R. Suits Smith Coniber
April 24, 1943 ~ July 22, 2020
Wake Forest, NC
Priscilla R. Suits Smith Coniber was born on April 24, 1943 in Greensboro, NC. Her parents are Myrtle Warner Suits and Henry Allen Suits, Sr. who are now deceased, as well as her siblings Henry Allen Suits, Jr., John William Suits, Michael Suits, Beverly Suits Gardner and Toni Antoinette Suits.
She is survived by siblings Bobbie Suits Smith, Ann Suits Baliles, Kay Suits Tiller, David Larry Suits, Paul Alexander Suits, Donna Suits Hoffman and James Jackson Suits. She was married briefly to Swanson Harry Smith and has a daughter, Sonya Michelle Smith Sullivan, who is married to Michael Walter Sullivan and they have a child, Michael Walter Sullivan, Jr.. She married Douglas Wayne Coniber in Raleigh on April 28, 2002 and added his son William Kevin Coniber and his daughter Diane Coniber Cullen who is married to Martin Raymond Cullen IV, with their children Martin Raymond Cullen V and James Douglas Cullen, to the family.
She graduated from Ragsdale High School where she played junior varsity and varsity basketball all 4 years. She completed her college degree at Central Piedmont College in Charlotte. She worked briefly at Bluebell and then began her professional career at the IRS as a Revenue Officer in Greensboro, Charlotte, Asheville, Franklin and Raleigh. She retired from the IRS after 25 years. During those years, she was a member of the Raleigh Ski and Outing club. She loved traveling, skiing, cooking, gardening, live music, dancing, family and friends. She passed away July 22, 2020 peacefully with her husband and daughter by her side.
Services will be held Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home located at Guilford Memorial Park, 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407. Visitation hour begins at 2 pm, Service at 3 pm and light refreshments to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations 'In the memory of' to the Old Jamestown School Library: checks payable to Jamestown Alumni Association, PO Box 1345, Jamestown, NC 27282 or jamestownalumni@gmail.com or www.allbloodcancers.org
for the Leukemia Research Foundation.