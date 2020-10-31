Prudence Miner Kier Mulrine



October 22, 1927 - October 28, 2020



Chapel Hill, NC



PRUDENCE MINER KIER MULRINE Prudence 'Prue' Kier Mulrine, 93, died in her sleep October 28, 2020 in Chapel Hill, NC. She was born October 22,1927 to the late Mary Kebler Kier McKee and Samuel Martin Kier in Pittsburgh, PA. Beloved wife of the late James Edward Mulrine, and loving mother to Cathy Wright Mulrine, Nancy Mulrine and son-in-law Chris Magnus, Philip Mulrine, Mary Mulrine Lisowsky and son-in-law Richard Lisowsky; grandmother to Samantha Lisowsky Brock and husband Eddie Brock, Jr., Markham Lisowsky, and Kristoff Magnus. She was predeceased by her sister Nancy Marshall, and brothers William Kier and Eliot Kier. Survivors include her twin brother, Porter M. Kier and wife, Mary, sister-in-law Roberta and many nephews and nieces. Prue ("with an 'e'; don't call me Prudence") was an accomplished musician and taught piano many years before she became the student of the harp at age 65, fulfilling a childhood dream. Prue volunteered for many organizations. She was requested by many to perform the harp but mostly enjoyed playing at UNC Hospitals through the UNC Arts Foundation Door to Door program. The Foundation quoted one observer: "I came down the escalator& was enthralled with the sound; would like to putthe harpist on a dolly andpush her upand downthe hospital corridors, playing the harp!!!!!". In her younger years, Prue considered herself a tomboy, loved sports and was always active on the tennis court or golf course. Always competitive, in her later years she was at the top of her croquet game, as her special friends at the Cedars would attest to. When her knees gave out, Prue became an expert at the card game, Russian Bank. Prue enjoyed listening to music, reading, sports on TV, bird-watching, flowers and the company of dogs. Prue shared a love of classical music and keeping up with politics with her twin, Porter. They spoke often, which recalls a poem their mother wrote that included this verse: "this language is their own, you see, this Twinnyese of speech so free". In lieu of flowers, perhaps enjoy a game, pet a dog, admire a sunflower, listen to 'Imagine', keep moving and be feisty, yet kind. Donaldson Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Mulrine family.



