Dr. Pulumamidi Anantha Reddy
January 20, 1949- June 21, 2020
Chapel Hill
On the longest day of 2020, Dr. Pulumamidi Anantha Reddy, a loving husband, proud father, and devoted and cherished grandfather reached Almighty on Sunday, June 21.
As a prominent member of the RTP Indian community, Anantha, as he is known among his friends, resided in Chapel Hill, North Carolina since 1986.
Dr. Reddy was born in the South Indian village of Veerlapally, Telangana, India to the late Narsi and Parvathamma Reddy on January 20, 1949. He graduated from Osmania University in Hyderabad, India and the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru, India, where he received his PhD in Organic Chemistry. He was a successful researcher at Research Triangle Institute where he pursued his passion of research in peptide and protein chemistry with many renowned publications to his credit. His passion for the Indian community is reflected through various leadership roles at local and national levels. Notable to that, he was a founding member of TATA, served as a Trustee at SV Temple of North Carolina, and served the American Telugu Association as a Trustee and Secretary to name a few.
Most important to his life and legacy, Dr. Reddy leaves behind his wife, Premalatha Reddy, son, Shravan (Genevieve) Reddy, daughter Shalini Reddy, and an energetic and adoring grandson, Callum Kumar Reddy. He is also survived by his two brothers, Chenna Reddy and Kista Reddy of Veerlapally, India. His memory will be cherished by his friends and family.
Donations in his honor can be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society or the Be the Match Foundation.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 28, 2020.