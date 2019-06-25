Dr. Purvis Talmadge Lancaster



August 28, 1924 - June 22, 2019



Raleigh



Dr. Purvis Talmadge Lancaster, 94, died Saturday at Dunlap Hospice Center in Raleigh, NC.



He was a graduate of Louisburg College, High Point University as well as receiving his Masters of Education from East Carolina University and his Ph. D. from Duke University.



He worked many years with the Dept. of Defense as Superintendent of schools in Italy and France prior to returning to North Carolina as Superintendent of schools for Camp Lejune. Dr. Lancaster yearned to go abroad again and went to Tehran Iran as Superintendent of schools for the American School of Tehran. He left to become Director of Training and Research for Melli Industrial in Tehran. Upon returning to North Carolina he worked for the NC Dept. of Corrections for ten years prior to his retirement.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Earlene Jewett Lancaster of Warwick, RI.



Surviving are his daughter, Holly Lancaster Clyne and husband Terry of Nashville, TN; son, John Talmadge Lancaster and wife Kirsten of Sanford, NC; brothers, Maurice Lancaster and Tryon Lancaster of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Walker, Kyle, and Stone Pegram; great-grandchildren, Rowan and Caleb Pegram.



A celebration of Life Service will be held 2 PM Wednesday at Hollands United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends at the church immediately following the service.



Memorial contributions may be made to , 600 Airport Blvd, Suite 100, Morrisville, NC 27560 or the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, PO Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515.



Published in The News & Observer on June 25, 2019