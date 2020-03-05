|
|
Quentin Chantry Haning
August 26, 1928 - February 29, 2020
Raleigh
Quentin Chantry Haning, 1928-2020, died at home on Saturday, February 29, 2020 following numerous weeks of declining health. His wife and best friend of fifty years, Blanche, was at his side. Quentin wore numerous hats during his blessedly-long life: southwestern Iowa farm lad, U.S. Air Force Captain, university professor, realtor, and finally, self-employed business man. Through it all, he was a capable, honest, kind, gentle and generous person who loved God, country, family, and all whom he met. He enjoyed traveling, camping, gardening, cats, and reading and thinking. Left to grieve his passing are his sister, Sally Dryden, of Niceville, FL. and brother, David Haning, of Sidney, IA as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their families located all over the world. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Kathryn; brothers, Richard, William, and Allen Philip; nephew, Shawn; and niece, Holly. He also loved Blanche's family and considered them all as his own. He will be especially remembered at the twelve o'clock noon Mass on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral. He will be interred in the Sidney Cemetery in Iowa at a later date. If you wish, kindly honor his memory by making a contribution to a needful cause. And pray for him, and for Blanche, and for greater civility and good will in our world. Most heartfelt thanks to the Raleigh First Responders. Arrangements by Renaissance Funeral Home.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 5, 2020