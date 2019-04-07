|
|
Quincy C. Garland
Raleigh
Quincy C. Garland, age 74, departed this life on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Duke University Medical Center, Durham. Funeral, 12 Noon, Monday, April 8, 2019, Baptist Grove Church, 7109 Leesville Road, Raleigh. Interment, Church Cemetery. Visitation, 11:30 AM to 12 Noon, Monday, prior to the service.
Survivors: wife, Lenora Jackson Garland of the home; daughters, Cheala Garland-Downey (John) of Durham and Stacie Walton of Raleigh; grandchildren, Tre' Walton, Branden Webb, Julian Webb, Joala Downey and Jabriel Downey; sister, Judy Jones of Ypsilanti, MI; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public viewing, 2:00 - 6:00 PM, Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the funeral home.
Steven L. Lyons Funeral Home (919) 831-2596 stevenlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 7, 2019