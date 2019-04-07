Home

POWERED BY

Services
Steven L. Lyons Funeral Home LLC
1515 New Bern Avenue
Raleigh, NC 27611
(919) 831-2596
Viewing
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Steven L. Lyons Funeral Home LLC
1515 New Bern Avenue
Raleigh, NC 27611
View Map
Viewing
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Steven L. Lyons Funeral Home LLC
1515 New Bern Avenue
Raleigh, NC 27611
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Baptist Grove Church
7109 Leesville Road
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Baptist Grove Church
7109 Leesville Road
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Quincy Garland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Quincy C. Garland

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Quincy C. Garland Obituary
Quincy C. Garland

Raleigh

Quincy C. Garland, age 74, departed this life on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Duke University Medical Center, Durham. Funeral, 12 Noon, Monday, April 8, 2019, Baptist Grove Church, 7109 Leesville Road, Raleigh. Interment, Church Cemetery. Visitation, 11:30 AM to 12 Noon, Monday, prior to the service.

Survivors: wife, Lenora Jackson Garland of the home; daughters, Cheala Garland-Downey (John) of Durham and Stacie Walton of Raleigh; grandchildren, Tre' Walton, Branden Webb, Julian Webb, Joala Downey and Jabriel Downey; sister, Judy Jones of Ypsilanti, MI; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Public viewing, 2:00 - 6:00 PM, Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the funeral home.

Steven L. Lyons Funeral Home (919) 831-2596 stevenlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Steven L. Lyons Funeral Home LLC
Download Now