1/1
Quincy "Jack" Sutton
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Quincy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Quincy Jackson 'Jack' Sutton, Jr.

September 17, 1929 - September 29, 2020

Glen Allen, Virginia

Quincy Jackson 'Jack' Sutton, Jr., 91, of Glen Allen, Virginia, passed away on September 29, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Quincy Jackson Sutton, Sr. and Ida Mae West Sutton; and brother in law, John C. Detwiler. He is survived by his loving wife of over 64 years, Juliana Detwiler Sutton; children, Susan Sutton Taylor of Glen Allen, Virginia, and Stephen Jackson Sutton (Michelle) of Clemmons, North Carolina; grandchildren, Jessica Leigh Taylor, John Jarrett Taylor, and Robert Jackson Sutton; sister in law, Lessie Lide Detwiler of Durham, North Carolina; Jack's special caregiver, Valarie Bey; as well as numerous cousins and friends. After graduating from Duke University in 1950 as a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity, Jack served proudly in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He then went on to have a long career in the insurance industry. He was a devout Methodist, an avid outdoorsman and golf player - one of his great personal moments being hitting the links on Pebble Beach. He was a kind man with a great sense of humor, and adored his family, pets and friends. The family will be honoring him with a private service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Duke University or The Ronald McDonald House of Durham, North Carolina. For condolences, please see www.blileys.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved