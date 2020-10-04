Quincy Jackson 'Jack' Sutton, Jr.
September 17, 1929 - September 29, 2020
Glen Allen, Virginia
Quincy Jackson 'Jack' Sutton, Jr., 91, of Glen Allen, Virginia, passed away on September 29, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Quincy Jackson Sutton, Sr. and Ida Mae West Sutton; and brother in law, John C. Detwiler. He is survived by his loving wife of over 64 years, Juliana Detwiler Sutton; children, Susan Sutton Taylor of Glen Allen, Virginia, and Stephen Jackson Sutton (Michelle) of Clemmons, North Carolina; grandchildren, Jessica Leigh Taylor, John Jarrett Taylor, and Robert Jackson Sutton; sister in law, Lessie Lide Detwiler of Durham, North Carolina; Jack's special caregiver, Valarie Bey; as well as numerous cousins and friends. After graduating from Duke University in 1950 as a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity, Jack served proudly in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He then went on to have a long career in the insurance industry. He was a devout Methodist, an avid outdoorsman and golf player - one of his great personal moments being hitting the links on Pebble Beach. He was a kind man with a great sense of humor, and adored his family, pets and friends. The family will be honoring him with a private service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Duke University or The Ronald McDonald House of Durham, North Carolina. For condolences, please see www.blileys.com
