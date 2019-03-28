Home

Strickland Funeral Home
103 W. Franklin Street
Louisburg, NC 27549
(919) 496-4191
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Louisburg United Methodist Church
R. Christopher Beck III


R. Christopher Beck III Obituary
R. Christopher

Beck, III

September 28, 1946 – March 24, 2019

Louisburg

Robert Christopher "Chris" Beck, III, 72, of Louisburg, died Sunday morning.

Chris was the son of the late R.C. "Buck" and Margaret M. Beck. Chris was a volunteer fireman with the Louisburg Fire Department for 30 years forming lifetime friendships with his fellow firemen. He was an avid sportsmen, he played baseball (The River Rats) and football, in his later years he enjoyed playing golf. Chris enjoyed many Tar River camping trips with his friends. He was a kind and gentle spirit who loved all people.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at Louisburg United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Chris is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Beth B. Beck; sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and B.B. Pruitt; sister-in-law, Mary Lynne Benton; brother-in-law, John Benton all of Louisburg; 3 nephews and 1 niece.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Louisburg U.M.C., P,O, Box 667 Louisburg, NC 27549 or to Louisburg Fire Department, Equipment Fund, 102 Wade Ave. Louisburg, NC 27549.

Arrangements are by Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, Louisburg. www.stricklandfuneralhome.net
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 28, 2019
