Robert Dock Boyette
July 23,1939 - August 14, 2020
Clayton
Robert Dock Boyette (Dock) went to his heavenly home on August 14, 2020. Dock was born July 23, 1939 in Wilson, NC to Larry and Sallie Boyette. He went to Rock Ridge High School and married his high school sweetheart, Janice Pearson Boyette. They were married for 64 years.
At 17, he joined the US Navy where he served on the USS Saint Paul and USS Los Angeles for 3 years. After leaving the military, he started a successful 40 year career in farming. After retiring, he worked as a driver for JCAT (Johnston County Area Transit) until the time of his passing. He loved driving the bus and talking to people and helping them.
He loved the Lord and was a long time member of Holly Springs Free Will Baptist Church in Kenly where he served as a Deacon. After moving from Kenly to Clayton, he joined Horne Memorial United Methodist Church, where he was a member for 20 years.
Dock and Jan loved to travel and have traveled to every continental U.S. state. The highlight of their travels was a 5 week motorhome trip to Alaska for their 50th anniversary.
His favorite pastime was fishing, and his favorite sport was NASCAR. He will be remembered for his zest for life, mischievous twinkle in his eyes, sense of humor, and love of people. He was a wonderful and adoring husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and father-in -law. In addition to his wife, he leaves behind a daughter, Pamela Smith (Robbie); granddaughter, Courtney Neal (Kenny) and great-grandson, Tristan; brother, L. A. Boyette; special sisters- in-law, Jo Smith and Carolyn Rollins and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves 3 special step-grandchildren, Jon Smith (Tawney), Emily Morphies (Daniel) and Zack Smith and step- great grandchildren, Hannah, Abigail, Kipton, Jordyn, Carsyn, Grayson and Collins. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Nancy Boyette Fulghum.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 2:00 in the chapel of McLaurin Funeral Home with the entombment following at Pinecrest Memorial Park Mausoleum. Face coverings will be requested.
To honor Dock's memory, the family requests in lieu of flowers, donations made to: Horne Memorial UMC building fund (121 E. 2nd St, P.O. Box 475, Clayton, NC 27528 or www.horneumc.net
) or Baptist Children's home (P.O Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27360 or www.bchfamily.org
) Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com
for the Boyette family. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.