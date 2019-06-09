Robert Earl Redfern



June 30, 1954 - June 4, 2019



Raleigh



Earl Redfern died suddenly on Tuesday in Raleigh while driving with his beloved dogs to Starbucks for a morning coffee. A true servant leader, Earl will be remembered for his tireless, faithful service to his family, friends, neighbors, church, colleagues and clients. His life was shared devotedly for 36 years with his wife, Carolyn Grentz Redfern. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Claire Redfern of Arlington, Virginia.



Earl was born in Raleigh to loving and supportive parents, the late Sybil Dameron Redfern and Robert B. Redfern. He graduated from Needham Broughton High School and UNC-Chapel Hill where he played JV basketball. His friends from the old days at UNC's Woollen Gym and the Raleigh YMCA were envious of his soft, fall-away jump shot and lightning quick hands on the boards. Earl loved the camaraderie of a team, the thrill of a Carolina Hurricanes game and the fellowship of a golf outing.



He played and enjoyed sports as he lived his life—with fierce tenacity and unselfish enthusiasm.



After graduation, Earl began his career of four decades in the financial services industry, initially as an agent and District Manager with the Equitable Life Assurance Society. After working to earn the CLU, ChFC and CLTC designations, he continued his career as an Independent Financial Advisor.



Earl's faith was central in his life, and the anchor and wellspring of his selfless devotion to others. He was a longtime member of Hayes Barton United Methodist Church and its JOY class, where he was always ready to lead a beach trip or basketball tournament. Earl was also a leader of the Men's Monday Night Bible Study at Providence Baptist Church.



His wide and diverse circle of friends attest to the countless acts of care and generosity that he somehow always made his top priority. Earl was humble, gracious and full of good humor. He radiated kindness and good cheer. With a contagious laugh and a twinkle in his eye, he lightened the load of all those in his life who faced challenges - always with thoughtful, heartfelt words of affirmation and optimism.



A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Hayes Barton United Methodist Church in Raleigh. The family will receive friends at the church after the service.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Samaritan's Purse.



