Rufus Hector Lupton, Jr.
Chapel Hill
Rufus Hector Lupton, Jr. of Chapel Hill, died peacefully in his sleep after a hard-fought battle with respiratory failure on Monday, November 11, 2019, at UNC Rex Hospital.
Hector or Ted as he was known to his friends, was born in Edenton, on May 17, 1931, to the late Elizabeth Hollowell Lupton and Rufus Hector Lupton, Sr. His father published the town's newspaper, The Chowan Herald. Ted was an active member of the local Boy Scout Troop and was awarded Eagle Scout at the young age of 16.
Ted met his future wife, Helen Lackey at UNC Greensboro. They were married for 53 years and lived in Raleigh before retiring to Chapel Hill in 1997.
Ted attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. While there, he was a walk on football player at the same time as the famous Charlie "Choo Choo" Justice. He only played during his freshman year as he found he had to focus on his business school studies. After graduating in 1953, he served in the US Naval reserve from 1953 – 1957. During the same time period Ted began working for the Fidelity Mutual Life Insurance Company which had an office located in Raleigh. He went on to become the manager of that office and led a team of successful Certified Life Underwriters as well as financial planners serving clients in North Carolina for over 60 years.
Ted was also president of the NC Republican (GOP) Party where he worked to help recruit the future Senator Jesse Helms. To say Ted was an avid UNC Tarheel fan was an understatement. Not only was he a devoted UNC Ram's Club member giving generously to the school,he attended almost every football and basketball game with his wife, Helen, as well as the extended family.
Ted was an active SCUBA diver as well as a snow skier for the past 40 years skiing with his wife, children and grandchildren in the mountains of North Carolina and Colorado. He went on numerous ski trips with friends and business associates over the years as well.
Ted was also a world traveler with his wife, Helen, having traveled extensively and made a trip around the world on their 40th anniversary. Ted was a loving and devoted husband, true friend and companion for his wife Helen as well as a loving and caring father and grandfather. There was never a more devoted provider and wonderful person than Ted.
We will all miss him greatly. His family included son, Davis Roderick Lupton and his wife, Tammie Griffin Lupton, of Apex; daughter Patton Hollowell Lupton of Raleigh; as well as four grandchildren, Davis Roderick Lupton Jr. and Alexandria Helena Lupton, Robert Wallace Racoosin, and Madeline Louise Racoosin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Lackey and sister, Sharon Lupton McColl of San Diego, Ca.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 16th at Christ Episcopal Church in downtown Raleigh. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at Raleigh Memorial Park. Family and friends will receive friends at the mausoleum following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to The Children's Home Society, PO Box 14608, Greensboro, NC 27415.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 13, 2019