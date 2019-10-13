|
Raymond Horace Johnson, Jr.
Raleigh
R. Horace Johnson, Jr., 74, of Raleigh, died Monday, October 7, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born in Roanoke Rapids, NC on November 10, 1944, to the late Mr. & Mrs. Raymond Horace Johnson, Sr. and was raised in Henderson, NC.
Horace attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill earning a BS in Accounting. He obtained a CPA designation and worked his entire career at Ernst & Young, LLP retiring in 2004 as the Managing Partner of the Triangle office, serving many domestic as well as international clients.
He is survived by his wife, Beckie Johnson; his daughter, Mandy Spears (Lin); grandchildren, Maegan, Lindley and Anna Carlyle Spears; as well as his son, Scott Johnson. Additional survivors are his sisters, Jackie Johnson and Pat Autry (Kent); niece, Alex Keilen (Jeff); and great-nieces, Vivienne and Elise. Also surviving are Beckie's family, Donnie Jackson (Jennifer), their children, Luke and Wrenn, Amy Clark (Andy), their children, Harrison, Jackson and Riley, and Margaret Hill (Sean) and their children, Brenton, Kendall and Leighton.
He was predeceased by his parents and his first wife, Trudy Johnson.
During his life and career, Horace was active in numerous civic and non-profit organizations and their boards. Professionally, he served on the board of directors of Investor's Title Co., TrustAtlantic Bank and Wilmington Pharmaceuticals, LLC.
One of his greatest honors was being inducted into The Order of The Long Leaf Pine Society by Governor Easley.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Hayes Barton United Methodist Church, with visitation immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to Hayes Barton United Methodist Church, 2209 Fairview Rd, Raleigh, NC, 27608.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street Raleigh, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 13, 2019