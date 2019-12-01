Home

Service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
R. Lee Weathersbee


1964 - 2019
R. Lee Weathersbee Obituary
Lee Weathersbee

Raleigh

Robert Lee Weathersbee of Raleigh, NC passed away peacefully with family by his side on Tuesday November 26, 2019.

Lee was an exceptional man who was loved and respected by friends, family, and anyone who came in contact with him. Lee was born February 21, 1964 in Elizabeth City, NC to Robert I and Janet G Weathersbee.

He is survived by his wife Sheila Franklin Weathersbee, African Grey Parrot Milo, daughter Renee, granddaughter Alicia, sisters Lynn Williams and Rhonda Smith and husband Mark, aunt and uncle Marry Lee and Joe Green, nieces Sarah and Holly Smith, as well as his cousins Cheek Green, Carrie Hubanek, Kelly Green Hall, Danny and Mark Blow, and Donna Ollis.

From a young age, Lee was attracted to anything mechanical. His most recent passion was spending time with his wife, Sheila, going on Harley Davidson rides on their motorcycles. Lee was well known for his humor, cleverness, and famous cooking. His coveted Banana Pudding, Birthday Cakes, and Rice Crispy Treats were often fought over at holiday events.

Lee should be remembered as a man of kindness, great integrity, and high standards. There was no problem large or small that Lee would not face and tackle.

His loss at the young age of 55 is tragic and will touch many. Lee's final message to his family and friends would be to have fun and always cherish the people and relationships you have.

Please join us to honor Lee's life on Sunday December 8, 2019 at 2 PM in the Chapel of Mitchell Funeral Home (7209 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh). Committal Services will follow at Raleigh Memorial Park Mausoleum, with visitation and a reception held back at the funeral home afterwards.

Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 1, 2019
