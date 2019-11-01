Home

Walker's Funeral Home
120 W Franklin St
Chapel Hill, NC 27516
(919) 942-3861
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
821 Indian Springs Rd.
Chapel Hill, NC
R. P. Davis Sr.


1926 - 2019
R. P. Davis Sr. Obituary
R. P. Stephen Davis, Sr.

September 18, 1926 - October 28, 2019

Chapel Hill

R. P. Stephen Davis, 93, of Chapel Hill and formerly of Charlotte, NC, died at The Cedars of Chapel Hill on October 28, 2019.

Steve was preceded in death by his wife Lucy Whitehead Davis of Charlotte, his sister Julia Leonard of Lexington, his brother Jay Davis of Webster, FL, and his sister Bettie Lefevers of Charlotte.

He is survived by his daughters, Lucy Carol Davis and Nancy Davis of Chapel Hill; his sons, Steve Davis, Jr., of Chapel Hill, Roman Davis, of Charlotte; grandchildren, Lauren Davis Chase, Shaw Cross, Parker Emmerson, Sarah Davis, Elizabeth Cross Rector, Hannah Davis O'Connor, Stephanie Davis, and Hayden Davis; two great grandchildren, Tolliver and Rama Emmerson.

He was well-respected by those who were blessed to know him.

A visitation will be Friday night, November 1, from 6-8 pm at 821 Indian Springs Rd., Chapel Hill.

Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill has been entrusted to care for the Davis family. www.walkersfuneralservice.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 1, 2019
