Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
(919) 467-8108
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Kirk of Kildaire Presbyterian Church
Cary, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for R. Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

R. Thomas Bell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
R. Thomas Bell Obituary
R. Thomas Bell III

December 23, 1938 - October 1, 2019

Cary

R. Thomas Bell III, 80, of Cary, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.

Tom was born on December 23rd, 1938 in Columbus, Ohio, the son of the late R Thomas Bell, II and Mary Alice Bell. He was the oldest of three children and is survived by his sister Nancy Moss, of Fort Mill, SC.

Tom was married to his spouse, Kathie M. Bell of Cary, NC for 55 years and they were best friends and soulmates.

He is survived by his two sons, R. Thomas Bell IV, of Belews Creek, NC and Christopher Bell and his wife Mason of Raleigh, NC. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Zachary and Hallie Bell of Belews Creek, NC, and William and Maggie Bell of Raleigh.

Tom was a retired US Navy Commander serving for 26 years specializing in Health Physics. Upon retirement from the Navy he concluded his career with the Department of Energy and was one of the foremost experts on radiation exposure resulting from nuclear explosions and bomb testing. He was president of the Health Physics Society Baltimore/Washington Chapter.

Tom will always be lovingly remembered and cherished by his friends and family for his generosity, compassion, and love for others. To be in his presence always felt like a celebration of life and God's goodness! He welcomed everyone into his life and always had a kind word or thought for those around him. He lived a full productive life and was dearly loved and admired by all who knew him.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2pm on Sunday, October 13th at Kirk of Kildaire Presbyterian Church in Cary. The family will receive friends following the service in the Fellowship Hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Endowment General Fund of Kirk of Kildaire, 200 High Meadow Drive, Cary, NC 27511. Online condolences may be made at www.BrownWynneCary.com
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of R.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
Download Now