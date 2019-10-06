|
R. Thomas Bell III
December 23, 1938 - October 1, 2019
Cary
R. Thomas Bell III, 80, of Cary, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.
Tom was born on December 23rd, 1938 in Columbus, Ohio, the son of the late R Thomas Bell, II and Mary Alice Bell. He was the oldest of three children and is survived by his sister Nancy Moss, of Fort Mill, SC.
Tom was married to his spouse, Kathie M. Bell of Cary, NC for 55 years and they were best friends and soulmates.
He is survived by his two sons, R. Thomas Bell IV, of Belews Creek, NC and Christopher Bell and his wife Mason of Raleigh, NC. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Zachary and Hallie Bell of Belews Creek, NC, and William and Maggie Bell of Raleigh.
Tom was a retired US Navy Commander serving for 26 years specializing in Health Physics. Upon retirement from the Navy he concluded his career with the Department of Energy and was one of the foremost experts on radiation exposure resulting from nuclear explosions and bomb testing. He was president of the Health Physics Society Baltimore/Washington Chapter.
Tom will always be lovingly remembered and cherished by his friends and family for his generosity, compassion, and love for others. To be in his presence always felt like a celebration of life and God's goodness! He welcomed everyone into his life and always had a kind word or thought for those around him. He lived a full productive life and was dearly loved and admired by all who knew him.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2pm on Sunday, October 13th at Kirk of Kildaire Presbyterian Church in Cary. The family will receive friends following the service in the Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Endowment General Fund of Kirk of Kildaire, 200 High Meadow Drive, Cary, NC 27511. Online condolences may be made at www.BrownWynneCary.com
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 6, 2019