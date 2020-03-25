Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
300 E McIver St
Angier, NC 27501
(919) 639-8225
Resources
More Obituaries for Rachel Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rachel D. Adams


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rachel D. Adams Obituary
Rachel Denning Adams

October 9, 1922 - March 23, 2020

Angier

Rachel Denning Adams, 97, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2020 at Windsor Point in Fuquay-Varina, NC. She was born in Angier, NC on October 9, 1922 to the late Daniel Webster Denning and Malissie Jackson Denning. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J. Clyde Adams; and her brothers and their wives, D.W. Denning, Jr. (Grace) and W. Max Denning (Betty). She is survived by a stepson, Bobby Ray Adams (Minnie) and their family; numerous nieces and nephews including Dan Denning (Laura Ann), Raymond Smith, Donna Denning, Wesley Denning (Debra), Gary Denning, Amanda Marshall (Lee), Betty Jo Adams Spivey (Larry), Donna Adams Baker (Cecil). Rachel lived most of her life in Angier where she was an active member of the Angier Baptist Church. After her husband's death, she moved to Windsor Point and resided there for 19 years. Those years were happy ones with the assistance she received from the staff there. When her health began to decline, she was lovingly and compassionately cared for, even through her death, by a very special niece, Donna Baker. The other members of Rachel's family are forever indebted to Donna. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the family is holding a small, private graveside service at Lakeside Cemetery in Angier. They plan to hold a memorial service for friends and family later in the year when conditions allow. Contributions to the Building and Grounds Fund at Angier Baptist Church, P.O. Box 130 Angier, NC 27501 in Rachel's memory would be appreciated. Online condolences to the family may be made at bryan-leefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rachel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -