Rachel Denning Adams
October 9, 1922 - March 23, 2020
Angier
Rachel Denning Adams, 97, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2020 at Windsor Point in Fuquay-Varina, NC. She was born in Angier, NC on October 9, 1922 to the late Daniel Webster Denning and Malissie Jackson Denning. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J. Clyde Adams; and her brothers and their wives, D.W. Denning, Jr. (Grace) and W. Max Denning (Betty). She is survived by a stepson, Bobby Ray Adams (Minnie) and their family; numerous nieces and nephews including Dan Denning (Laura Ann), Raymond Smith, Donna Denning, Wesley Denning (Debra), Gary Denning, Amanda Marshall (Lee), Betty Jo Adams Spivey (Larry), Donna Adams Baker (Cecil). Rachel lived most of her life in Angier where she was an active member of the Angier Baptist Church. After her husband's death, she moved to Windsor Point and resided there for 19 years. Those years were happy ones with the assistance she received from the staff there. When her health began to decline, she was lovingly and compassionately cared for, even through her death, by a very special niece, Donna Baker. The other members of Rachel's family are forever indebted to Donna. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the family is holding a small, private graveside service at Lakeside Cemetery in Angier. They plan to hold a memorial service for friends and family later in the year when conditions allow. Contributions to the Building and Grounds Fund at Angier Baptist Church, P.O. Box 130 Angier, NC 27501 in Rachel's memory would be appreciated. Online condolences to the family may be made at bryan-leefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 25, 2020