Rachel Dupree
August 14, 1944 - December 6, 2020
Angier, North Carolina - Angier – Rachel Honeycutt Dupree, 76, passed away on Sunday at her home. A native of Johnston County, Rachel was the daughter of the late Lee and Gertrude Stanley Honeycutt.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 8th at 11:00 AM at Plainview Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Rachel is survived by her husband of 30 years, Lynwood Dupree; sons, Kevin Barbour and wife, Sheena, Scott Barbour and wife, Shea, both of Angier; daughter, Laura Honeycutt and husband, Michael, of Angier; Sisters, Doris Scrace and husband, Bud, of Belhaven, and Darlene Johnson, of Angier; eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Jerry and Johnnie Honeycutt.
