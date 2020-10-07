1/
Rachel G. Martin
Rachel

Gurley Martin

Tarboro

Rachel Gurley Martin, 92, passed away on October 6, 2020 at the Fountains of Albemarle in Tarboro, NC. Rachel and her sons moved to the Fountains on October 20, 2011. She was predeceased by her husband, Paul Chester Martin and by her parents Forest C. and Mamie Flowers Gurley.

She grew up on the family farm near Kenly, graduated in 1946 from Princeton High School, attended Hoyle's Secretarial and Business School in Raleigh and worked for the State Library Commission, the State Revenue Department and NC Law Enforcement. She was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine by Governor Robert W. Scott. She and her family were active members of Milner Memorial Presbyterian Church in Raleigh.

She is survived by her sons: Paul Michael "Mike" and Timothy Ray "Tim", of Tarboro; sister: Ann G. Radford, of Kenly; and niece: Kay (Robert) Powell, of Mt. Olive.

Her family is grateful for the care she received at the Albemarle and the extra care given by Rebecca, Naomi, Sallie, Frances and their families.

Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11 am at Raleigh Memorial Park – 7501 Glenwood Avenue – Raleigh, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tarboro Primitive Baptist Church – 802 W. Country Club Drive – Tarboro, NC 27886 or a charity of choice.

Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com

Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
9197837128
