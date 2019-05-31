|
|
Rae Eggleston Sugg
June 29, 1926 - May 30, 2019
Cary
Rae Eggleston Sugg, 92, passed away May 30, 2019, at Glenaire Retirment Community in Cary. She was the wife of Dr. Woodrow B. Sugg (deceased) and the mother of Marcia R. Sugg of Cary, NC, Gary R. Sugg (Carol) of Charlotte, NC, R. Kimball Sugg of Tampa, FL, and Suzanne S. Humphrey (Bob) of Jacksonville, FL. Please visit www.BrownWynneCary.com for a complete obituary. A service of burial will be June 3, at 11:00 am in the Raleigh Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 7501 Glenwood Ave. Raleigh. The family will receive friends and visitors after the service on June 3, at 2:00pm in the private dining room at Glenaire, 3000 Glenaire Cir.
Published in The News & Observer on May 31, 2019