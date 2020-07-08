1/1
Rajendra L. Nigalye
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rajendra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Rajendra L. Nigalye

Raleigh

Dr. Rajendra L. Nigalye, 61, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, July 3, 2020. Dr. Nigalye owned his own internal medicine practice in Knightdale for 28 years. He served the Knightdale community and his patients with great compassion, care and selflessness until the very end. He will be sorely missed.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Rekha Nigalye; son, Arjun Nigalye; parents: Laxmikant and Sarojini Nigalye; brother, Dr. Narendra Nigalye and his wife Ranjana; nieces: Maitreyee Berends and her husband Joel, Aishwarya Nigalye; his pets: Charlie, Barkley, and Penny; as well as his extended family, friends and his patients whom he thought of as family.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, his father-in-law, and his beloved pet, Molly.

A memorial service will be held at a more suitable time in the future.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to your local animal shelter.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved