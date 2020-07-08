Dr. Rajendra L. Nigalye
Dr. Rajendra L. Nigalye, 61, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, July 3, 2020. Dr. Nigalye owned his own internal medicine practice in Knightdale for 28 years. He served the Knightdale community and his patients with great compassion, care and selflessness until the very end. He will be sorely missed.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Rekha Nigalye; son, Arjun Nigalye; parents: Laxmikant and Sarojini Nigalye; brother, Dr. Narendra Nigalye and his wife Ranjana; nieces: Maitreyee Berends and her husband Joel, Aishwarya Nigalye; his pets: Charlie, Barkley, and Penny; as well as his extended family, friends and his patients whom he thought of as family.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, his father-in-law, and his beloved pet, Molly.
A memorial service will be held at a more suitable time in the future.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to your local animal shelter.
