Ralph Allen Quinn
Raleigh
Ralph Allen Quinn, 77, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019. Ralph was born, July 22, 1942 in Goldsboro, NC. He graduated from Goldsboro High School and honorably served his country in the US Army. He attended Business School in Raleigh and worked as a Master Machinist until he retired. Ralph was a devoted husband and father.
A memorial visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Thursday, December 12, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service & Crematory, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale, NC.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Lottie Quinn; children: Timothy Allen Quinn and wife La Donna of Raleigh, Jennifer Quinn Reaves and husband Robert of Mooresville, R. Paul Quinn of Mebane; six grandchildren, Brooke, Brandon, Caroline, Ian, Zachary and Dylan. Ralph's brother, Louis Quinn of Goldsboro.
In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by brothers J.P. Quinn and Herbert Jack Quinn.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 11, 2019