Ralph David Beavers



February 22, 1943 - March 26, 2019



Raleigh



Ralph David Beavers, 76, a veteran of the US Army 82nd Airborne Division, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Mr. Beavers was born in Chattanooga, TN to the late Ralph and Ruby Burgess Beavers and was raised in Orlando, FL. He later enjoyed homes in Raleigh and Dunn and retired with 40 years of service as a sales represented with Lance, Inc.



Surviving are his wife, Barbara N. Beavers; two daughters, Benita Deanne Eubanks and husband James of Willow Spring, Rebecca Michelle Beavers of Raleigh; sons, Ralph Douglas Beavers of Granite Falls and Rodney Daryll Beavers of Gatesville; grandchildren, Dennis Gerald Lowery, Joshua David Lowery and wife Mary Beth, Brandon Douglas Beavers and Kaylea Michelle Eubanks; one great grandchild, Marlea Elaine Lowery; sisters, Betty Hargrove and husband Bill of Buffalo, TX, Joyce Darlene Bender of Oviedo, FL; brothers, James Lloyd Beavers and wife Ruby of St. Augustine, FL, Ronald Lee Beavers and wife Debbie of Riverview, FL as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Ralph was also preceded in death by his sisters, Mildred Bourff and Beverly Evertsen and a brother, George Ernest Beavers.



Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 2:00PM in the chapel of McLaurin Funeral Home in Clayton with the family receiving friends from 12:30 until 1:30 prior to the service. The interment will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Park.



While flowers are accepted, memorial contributions may be made to Liberty Home Health, 3200 Spring Forest Rd. Raleigh, NC, 27616. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff of Liberty Home Health and UNC Rex Hospital for their care and support. Online condolences may be made to the Beavers family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton. Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary