Ralph David Bursiek
December 7, 1937 - October 3, 2019
Chapel Hill
Ralph David Bursiek of Chapel Hill, NC died on October 3, 2019 at the age of 81 years old. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and friend who will be truly missed by all who knew him.
Dave was born on December 7, 1937 to Ralph and Marjorie Bursiek in Cincinnati, OH. He graduated from University of Cincinnati with a degree in Engineering and received his MBA from Harvard Business School.
In addition to his successful career in the technology sector, Dave lived a full and wonderful life. He believed in hard work and the power of positive thinking, and above all compassion and kindness. He loved to golf, ski, and travel. He was dedicated to his faith and giving back to his community by tutoring and volunteering through his church.
Dave is survived by those whom he considered life's greatest gifts: his wife Judy; his sister Patricia Merrill; his children Brian Bursiek, Suzanne Bursiek and Elizabeth Mara; and his four grandchildren Caitlin, Alexis, Emily and Hope; as well as many other devoted family members and friends.
A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 13 at Chapel in the Pines at 314 Great Ridge Parkway, Chapel Hill, NC with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Chapel in the Pines or The Learning Trail (thelearningtrail.org/), a non-profit working to provide low-income children and their families with needed academic and social support to reach their full academic potential.
Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill is honored has been entrusted to care for the Bursiek family.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 8, 2019