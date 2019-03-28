|
|
Ralph Eugene Marion, Sr.
Cary
Ralph Eugene Marion, Sr., 88, of Cary, North Carolina, husband of Bessie Jane Bullard Marion died Sunday, March 24, 2019. A memorial service will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 in the First Baptist Church, 218 S. Academy Street, Cary, NC at 10:00 am. Dr. Pat Kilby will preside. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. The burial will be in Pine Crest Cemetery, Blandenboro, NC at 3:00 pm.
Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel.
Ralph was born August 18, 1930 in Ritchey, Missouri, son of the late Roy Marion and the late Ella Leveta Armstrong Marion. He served in the United States Army and the South Carolina National Guard. Ralph was the retired owner of Cary Motor Company.
He is survived by his wife, Jane; daughter, Sherry Budds (Bernie); grandsons, Josh, Cameron and Jordan Budds,; son, Gene; brother, Lewis Marion (Carolyn) and sister, Barbara O'Neal (Billy).
Memorials may be made to a .
A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 28, 2019