J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
218 S. Academy Street
Cary, NC
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
218 S. Academy Street
Cary, NC
View Map
Burial
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Pine Crest Cemetery
Blandenboro, NC
View Map
More Obituaries for Ralph Marion
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph E. Marion Sr.


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ralph E. Marion Sr. Obituary
Ralph Eugene Marion, Sr.

Cary

Ralph Eugene Marion, Sr., 88, of Cary, North Carolina, husband of Bessie Jane Bullard Marion died Sunday, March 24, 2019. A memorial service will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 in the First Baptist Church, 218 S. Academy Street, Cary, NC at 10:00 am. Dr. Pat Kilby will preside. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. The burial will be in Pine Crest Cemetery, Blandenboro, NC at 3:00 pm.

Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel.

Ralph was born August 18, 1930 in Ritchey, Missouri, son of the late Roy Marion and the late Ella Leveta Armstrong Marion. He served in the United States Army and the South Carolina National Guard. Ralph was the retired owner of Cary Motor Company.

He is survived by his wife, Jane; daughter, Sherry Budds (Bernie); grandsons, Josh, Cameron and Jordan Budds,; son, Gene; brother, Lewis Marion (Carolyn) and sister, Barbara O'Neal (Billy).

Memorials may be made to a .

A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 28, 2019
