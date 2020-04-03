|
|
Ralph Harley Pegram
Sept. 17, 1923 – March 31, 2020
Townsville
Ralph Harley Pegram, 96 of Townsville passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date for Ralph.
Ralph is survived by his daughter, Glenda Pegram Riggan and husband, Charles of Oxford; son Ralph H. Pegram, Jr. and wife, Sylvia of Bailey; granddaughter, Marian Pegram Rudder and husband, Michael; grandsons, Christopher Harley Pegram and Spencer Glen Riggan and wife, Stacey; great-grandsons, Grayson Rudder, Connor Pegram and Kyle Pegram; sister, Ruth Daniel of Smithfield and his brother, Hubert Ray Pegram and wife, Lynn of Winston-Salem.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Sudan , 950 W Faris Road, Greenville, South Carolina 29605, Baptist Children Home of NC, PO Box 338, Thomasville, North Carolina 27361, Liberty God-Parent Home, 124 Liberty Mountain Drive, Lynchburg, Virginia 24502 and the Falcons Children's Home, 7569 N West Street, Falcon, North Carolina 28342.
Condolences directed to Joyner's Funeral Home and Crematory at www.joyners.net .
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 3, 2020