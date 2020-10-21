Ralph Leach

Ralph Butner Leach
December 11,1936-October 18, 2020
Goldsboro
Ralph Butner Leach, 83, died Sunday, October 18, at Vidant Medical in Greenville, NC. He was born on December 11, 1936 in Pine Bluff, NC. He resided in Goldsboro, NC and taught Engineering at Wayne Community College. Ralph was an avid golfer and quail hunter.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; son, Ralph Wey Leach (Betsy); daughter, Jennifer Stacy Wilson (Gregg); granddaughters, Zadie Mathis and Emma Mathis; sisters, Jane Elliot (Frank) and Polly Webb (Grady deceased); and eight nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Alexandra Harmon Fowler.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 24th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation by visiting www.parkinson.org
