Ralph William Voight
Raleigh
Ralph William Voight, 69, died unexpectedly but peacefully at his home on September 25, 2020.
Born on December 15, 1950, in Spartanburg, SC, Ralph was the son of the late Charles A. Voight II and Jean Woodfin Voight. In his youth, he was active in the United Methodist Church and was the vice president of the Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Youth Fellowship. He was a proud graduate of Grimsley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina (1969), where he distinguished himself in academics, band, and football. He received his BS (1973) and his MBA (1975) from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and remained a devoted Tar Heel sports fan for the rest of his life. After graduation, he worked for the North Carolina Office of State Personnel for nearly 30 years. His integrity, intelligence, and humor were greatly valued by his colleagues.
Ralph was a devoted husband, father, and brother, and a loyal friend. A chance meeting at a Raleigh Christmas party in December 1980 sparked a partnership with his beloved wife, Victoria, that lasted until his death. He was happiest in the company of his family and close friends. He loved cooking, music, football, bourbon, puns and bad jokes, and military history. Friends, family, and former colleagues will cherish their memories of Ralph's pig-pickings, Brunswick stew, smoked cheese, and country-style steak.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Victoria Lewis Voight; his daughters, Valerie Voight and Vanessa Voight; his siblings, Chuck Voight (Sara), Connie Strader (Terry), and Martin Voight (Chrisanna); his nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 4, from 1-3 pm at Mitchell Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 3 pm, with interment to follow at Raleigh Memorial Park. Seating in the chapel during the funeral will be limited to 50 people; however, live streaming will be offered so all can attend virtually.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation or Shriners Hospitals for Children
