Ramona Herndon
1928 - 2020
Ramona Rae Bell Herndon



October 7, 1928 - June 24, 2020

Apex, NC

Daughter of Sue Bell and raised by grandfather A.C. Bell, beloved niece of many loving aunts. Graduated from Fairfax High School and attended Strayer University, Virginia. Secretary to Karge Insurance Company, Washington D.C. and Bowen Shoe Company, Miami, Florida. Selfless and supportive mother of Ramona, Melodie, Drew, and Kelly. Spunky Grandmother of 13 and generous great grandmother of 10. She loved spending time with her family, traveling the world, playing bridge as well as cards with her grandkids, and the Episcopal church. Most of all she spent 70 years in a loving marriage with Walter Herndon. Resting place in the memorial garden of St. Paul Episcopal church, Cary NC.

Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 13, 2020.
