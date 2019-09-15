Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Randall Keller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randall Keller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randall Keller Obituary
Randall Christopher Keller

February 26, 1946 – August 23, 2019

Clayton, NC

Randy Keller, son of Frank and Ruby, lost a 14-year battle with Alzheimer's on Friday 8/23. Randy is survived by a devoted wife, 3 sons, 2 daughters-in-law, 5 grandchildren, a brother, 2 sisters and many nieces and nephews. He had a long career as a Human Resources executive. Before his Alzheimer's diagnosis, Randy realized his dream of opening his own business, Keller Wines at Riverwood, in Clayton.

Randy was an avid golfer, but his real passion was Nina, his wife of nearly 50 years.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking to instead consider a donation to one of the Alzheimer's research institutions.

A gathering for friends and family will be held on 11/30/19 from 1-4pm at the Morning Glory Inn, Clayton, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randall's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.