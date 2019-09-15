|
Randall Christopher Keller
February 26, 1946 – August 23, 2019
Clayton, NC
Randy Keller, son of Frank and Ruby, lost a 14-year battle with Alzheimer's on Friday 8/23. Randy is survived by a devoted wife, 3 sons, 2 daughters-in-law, 5 grandchildren, a brother, 2 sisters and many nieces and nephews. He had a long career as a Human Resources executive. Before his Alzheimer's diagnosis, Randy realized his dream of opening his own business, Keller Wines at Riverwood, in Clayton.
Randy was an avid golfer, but his real passion was Nina, his wife of nearly 50 years.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking to instead consider a donation to one of the Alzheimer's research institutions.
A gathering for friends and family will be held on 11/30/19 from 1-4pm at the Morning Glory Inn, Clayton, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 15, 2019