Henry Randolph (Randy) Currin, Jr.
April 13, 1950 – June 11, 2020
Lillington
Henry Randolph (Randy) Currin, Jr. went to be with his Lord on Thursday morning, June 11, 2020. He was born in Durham, NC, to Randolph Currin, Sr., and Lillian Lee Willingham Currin. Randy attended Hope Valley Elementary and C. E. Jordan High, and graduated from Phillips Academy in Andover, MA, in 1968. He returned to Durham, graduating from Duke University with a BSEE, and worked as an engineer for Duke Power Company. He enrolled at Carnegie-Mellon University's Tepper School in Pittsburgh, PA, and met his future wife, Sandra (Sandy) Shoaf in Durham. The summer of 1974, he and Sandy were married, and they moved to Rome, Georgia, for Randy's summer internship with Klopman Mills. They relocated to Pittsburgh, where he graduated from the business school in 1975. Randy went to work for the NC Utilities Commission Public Staff in Raleigh, providing expert testimony in many utility rate hearings. Eventually, his entrepreneurial side emerged, and he left the Staff to work with the Raleigh firm Booth and Associates, later building and selling several companies including Currin and Associates, Inc., Capital Data Systems, Inc., and American Tactical Systems.
In 1986, he and Sandy moved to Lillington, NC, and in 1990, helped establish Crossroads Church of Lillington. He was chosen as an elder in their leadership and was dedicated to the nurture of that local body of Christ, happily spending many hours on its behalf. In 2001, Randy was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. He was treated at M. D. Anderson Cancer Center for 8 months. He truly beat the odds with their help, and with many prayer warriors back home. After a highly experimental cord blood transplant, he gained complete remission, in which he remained the rest of his life. In 2003, he started yet another career as a financial advisor with Edward Jones, and quickly found he had a knack for seeing new, successful ways to help his clients prepare for retirement. In 2007, he left the Edward Jones umbrella to ally with LPL Financial, creating C&D Wealth Management, Inc., in Angier, NC, continuing to provide retirement planning advice for many satisfied clients. He enjoyed playing golf, traveling, spy novels, cameras, and trying new technology. In his college days, he raced cars on the IMSA circuit, including Mid-Ohio and Daytona. In 2010, Randy had 5-way bypass surgery for radiation damage from 2001 and had a stroke during surgery. He spent the rest of his years working hard to overcome those physical setbacks. He retired from his business in 2012. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sandy, of Lillington; son, David and wife Dawn of Falls Church, VA; mother, Lillian Currin of Pinehurst, NC; sister, Carol Stanley and husband Tony of Goldsboro, NC; aunt, Mary Willingham; nieces, Julie Stanley Moesch and Mandy Shoaf Morrison; nephews, Scott Stanley and Wesley Shoaf and all their families, and several cousins with families in the Atlanta area and near Durham, NC. Memorial service will be Saturday, June 20, at 1:00pm at Crossroads Church in Lillington, with private burial in Maplewood Cemetery in Durham. In lieu of flowers, please send gifts to Crossroads Church Benevolence Fund, P. O. Box 1177, Lillington, NC 27546, The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, or The Gideons International. Arrangements by O'Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory in Lillington. Online condolences at www.oppfh.com
Published in The News and Observer & Herald Sun on Jun. 18, 2020.