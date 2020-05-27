Randy Hildebran
1951 - 2020
Randy Eric Hildebran

November 22, 1951 - May 23, 2020

Sherrills Ford

Randy Eric Hildebran, 68, of Sherrills Ford, NC died May 23, 2020.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Hopewell UMC.

Survivors are his daughter, Whitney; son, Eric both of Raleigh,

2 brothers, 3 sisters.

Check our web page at a later date for service day and time.

www.burkemortuary.com

Published in The News and Observer on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burke Mortuary
2516 North Main Avenue
Newton, NC 28658
(828) 464-4410
