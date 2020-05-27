Randy Eric Hildebran
November 22, 1951 - May 23, 2020
Sherrills Ford
Randy Eric Hildebran, 68, of Sherrills Ford, NC died May 23, 2020.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Hopewell UMC.
Survivors are his daughter, Whitney; son, Eric both of Raleigh,
2 brothers, 3 sisters.
Check our web page at a later date for service day and time.
www.burkemortuary.com
November 22, 1951 - May 23, 2020
Sherrills Ford
Randy Eric Hildebran, 68, of Sherrills Ford, NC died May 23, 2020.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Hopewell UMC.
Survivors are his daughter, Whitney; son, Eric both of Raleigh,
2 brothers, 3 sisters.
Check our web page at a later date for service day and time.
www.burkemortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on May 27, 2020.