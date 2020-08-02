Randall (Randy) Hayden Hathaway Madry
Raleigh
Randall (Randy) Hayden Hathaway Madry, 71, died peacefully surrounded by his family on July 29.
Randy was born in Oklahoma City, OK, on January 14, 1949, to James Walter (Wally) Hathaway and Betty Ellen Derr. After Wally was killed in action during the Korean conflict, Betty later married Dr. Herbert Raymond Madry Jr. in 1960. Ray adopted Randy and his brother and added his last name to theirs. Randy was truly blessed with this as Ray was a wonderful father, one of the kindest persons you could ever meet. Making Raleigh their home, Randy graduated from Broughton High School. He then attended and graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a degree in Political Science and lettered in Fencing. In addition, he graduated from The University of North Carolina School of Banking.
Randy's professional career was devoted to protecting and supporting consumers and he was widely recognized as a national thought leader in managed care regulation and accreditation over the last 25 years.
From 2012 through his retirement, Randy served as the Executive Director of The National Coalition for Quality Colorectal Cancer Screening and Care, Co-Project Manager of a Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services that provided support to the Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight in the implementation of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act at IMPAQ International, LLC. He also volunteered for several non-profit committees and boards devoted to improving quality-based health care.
During the 80s and 90s, Randy pursued a career in the health care and insurance fields. Among his many accomplishments, he served as President of Carolina Physicians HMO; First Deputy of Managed Care for the NC Department of Insurance; President of the National Association of Managed Care Regulators; President and CEO of URAC in Washington DC, an independent, nonprofit accreditation entity for healthcare quality; President of Eastern Carolina Health Network; and CEO of Carolina Summit.
Randy began his career in 1972 in the banking industry, working as a branch manager, credit auditor, bank security officer, troubled asset liquidation officer, and consumer and commercial loan officer.
Throughout his professional career, Randy made a difference with numerous contributions that were and will continue to be foundational, particularly in the health care field. Randy's dedication, innovation and example will be remembered for years to come.
Randy was fueled throughout his life with passion, patriotism, love and devotion to his country and its remarkable history, traditions, and its people, enjoying alliance with others sharing the same through numerous organizations including: The North Carolina Society of the Cincinnati, where he served on The Standing Committee; St. Andrew's Society of North Carolina, serving on its board and as Honorary Chair of the Robert Burns Dinner; The Venerable Order of Saint John of Jerusalem; The Saint Nicholas Society of the City of New York; and many others.
Randy is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Stagg Sanders Madry; two children, Caroline Virginia Elizabeth Madry Alexander (Douglas) of Greensboro, and Randall Hayden Hathaway Madry, Jr. (Sarah) of Singapore; his brother Scott Lynndon Hathaway Madry (Sarah ) of Chapel Hill; and three grandchildren, Charles Raymond William Alexander, Muriel Reeves Elizabeth Alexander, and Randall Hayden Hathaway Madry III. Surviving also is a niece, Adrienne Ellen Dickerson Madry. Randy was predeceased by his parents.
A graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. on Monday August 3rd.
The family is very grateful for the world class medical treatment received from Dr. Neeraj Ramvishal Agrawal and his incredible staff at Duke Cancer Center Raleigh.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made online at giving.dukehealth.org
or Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Saint Mary's St., Raleigh.