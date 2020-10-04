1/1
Ransom Bennett
Ransom Vernon Bennett

Newton

Ransom V. Bennett passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 30, 2020 with loving family by his side at Abernethy Laurels retirement community in Newton, NC. Ransom was born in July 1927 in Burke County near Morganton, NC. At 17 years of age, he enlisted in the United States Navy and is part of the greatest generation being a veteran of World War II.

Following his military service, he enrolled at North Carolina State University earning a degree in Civil Engineering in 1952. While attending school in Raleigh, Ransom met the love of his life, Betty Bryan. On June 19, 1952, they were married at Hayes Barton Baptist Church in Raleigh. After briefly living in Augusta GA, Raleigh NC was home for Ransom and Betty. It was there they raised three children, Lynda, Bryan and Tommy. Ransom and Betty enjoyed 66 years of loving marriage until Betty's passing in April of 2018.

Ransom was employed by the North Carolina Department of Transportation, Civil Engineer, Bridge Design from 1954 until his retirement in the early 1990s. He designed many bridges for our roads in North Carolina that are still in use today. His hobbies included golf, sailing (he was a member of the Raleigh Power Squadron), numismatics and hiking.

Ransom loved the North Carolina Mountains. Ransom and Betty loved spending time at their mountain get-away in Jonas Ridge NC near his mother's home. There he hiked and enjoyed the beauty of God's creation.

Ransom was preceded in death by his mother Hessie Dula Bennett, father William Martin Bennett, and wife Betty Bryan Bennett. He is survived by his daughter Lynda Bennett Card and her husband Rex B. Card, son R. Bryan Bennett, and son Thomas Dula Bennett. He is also survived by two grandchildren Justin Rex Card (wife Ashley) and Ashley Card Rogers (husband-Patrick). In addition he is survived by three great-grandchildren: Bennett Clay Rogers, Emory Grace Rogers, and McLain Elizabeth Rogers. Ransom loved his family dearly.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a funeral home visitation was not scheduled. A graveside service with family was held on Saturday, October 3rd at Oakwood Cemetery in Raleigh with Dr. David Hailey officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his honor to Hayes Barton Baptist Church, Raleigh.

Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's Raleigh, NC 27605.

Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC 27605
9198284311
