Ray Hibbs Jr.
Ray Hibbs, Jr.

July 8, 1938 - August 25, 2020

Puyallup, Washington

Ray Hibbs, Jr. passed away on the evening of August 25, 2020, in the presence of those who loved him. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Annie (Johnson) Hibbs; sister Shirley Patterson, daughters Pam Hibbs (Terry) and Dana Suggs (Willie); son Skip Hibbs (Pam); stepson John Foster (Kristine), 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Habitat for Humanity.

Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 1, 2020.
