Ray K. Hodge
March 25, 1926 - May 5, 2020
Smithfield
Ray Keith Hodge, 94, of Smithfield, NC, died at Wake Med, Raleigh, NC, following a courageous battle with coronavirus and other health issues. His strong spirit was anchored on the solid rock of Jesus Christ, and he lived his life in service to God, family, and country, impacting thousands of lives through his ministry over the years.
Ray exemplified the "Greatest Generation" – he embraced the values of honor, honesty, responsibility, and accountability. Coming from a humble background and surrounded by the love and examples of his mother, Ida Woodard Hodge, and his father, James Alvin Hodge, he learned early in life to love God, family, neighbors and country, and also to set goals and work hard towards them. As the youngest child in his family, he loved and admired his three sisters, Glenda, Ozzie and Ida, and his two brothers, James Allen and Albert. As his siblings married and had families, he loved their spouses, children and grandchildren. He wrote fondly of his family and early years in his book Big Memories of a Small Town.
After graduating from Kenly High School in 1944, Ray enlisted in the Army Air Corps, serving as a B-24 Armorer until his discharge on July 2, 1946. He attended Mars Hill University on the GI Bill, and then transferred to Wake Forest College, where he graduated in 1950 with a Bachelor of Science. He subsequently earned his Master of Divinity (1955) and Master of Theology (1964) degrees from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.
Ray met the love of his life, Joyce Lorine Harrell, of Edenton, NC, while they were both students at Mars Hill. Both Ray and Joyce transferred to other schools after two years – Joyce to Meredith College and Ray to Wake Forest College. They saw each other when they could – 25 miles was a long distance apart in those days. They married in 1950, and celebrated life together for sixty years, until Joyce's death in August 2010. Together, Ray and Joyce had three children, Joy Blashaw and her husband, Mark, and children, Jamieson and Madison of Raleigh; Ben Hodge, and his wife Kate, and their children, John and Eleanor, of Winston Salem; and Donna Ariosa, of Raleigh, her long-time friend Brian Sanner of Durham, and Donna's children Jennifer Ariosa, of Raleigh, and Steven Ariosa, his wife Jessica, and their children Ayva and Austin, of Loganville, PA.
Ray served as a Baptist minister for more than 50 years. While still in school, he was the pastor of Dexter Baptist Church, Oxford, NC, and Poplar Creek Baptist, Henderson, NC, and began serving Youngsville Baptist Church, too, the next year, and continued to serve there for several years. From 1955–1958, he worked for Southeastern Baptist Seminary as the Associate Director of the Southern Baptist Seminaries Extension Department.
In full-time ministry, Ray served as pastor of Millbrook Baptist Church in Raleigh from 1958–1960, followed by Yates Baptist Church in Durham from 1960–1973. He then served at First Baptist Church, Kinston, from 1973-1990. After retirement from full-time ministry, Ray served as interim pastor at nine Baptist churches in Ahoskie, Morehead City, Cary, Farmville, Goldsboro and Wilson.
Throughout his career, Ray lead thousands of worship services, officiated at more than 100 revivals, baptized 500 people, married 152 couples and conducted 427 funerals. In addition to being part of many important events in his congregant's lives, he and Joyce cherished the many friendships they made, often travelling to spend time with these special friends.
Because of his early ties to Wake Forest University and Meredith College, Ray had a special fondness for both schools. He served numerous terms as a trustee at both institutions, and proudly recalled that all of the many young scholars for whom he wrote a letter of recommendation to Wake Forest were accepted and graduated.
Baptist life was also important to Ray. He served as a member of the NC Biblical Recorder Board of Directors, Chairman of Campbell University's Board of Ministers, and Chairman of the Southeastern Seminary's Alumni Association. He was active in denominational affairs at all levels, and served as President of the North Carolina Convention's General Board. He proposed the logo which the Southern Baptist Convention continues to use today. In addition to writing Sunday School commentary for the Biblical Recorder for 19 years, he regularly contributed articles to religious publications. He extended his writing to public newspapers, and for 12 years wrote a column named "HodgePodge" for the Smithfield Herald, later the Johnstonian.
In addition to the ministry, Ray also served in the armed forces for 33 years. He served in the Army Air Corps during WWII, earning the rank of Corporal. From 1955 - 1982, he served in the North Carolina National Guard as a Chaplain, serving his Soldiers in many locations. During that time, he was selected as the first NC State Chaplain, serving in that position from 1976-1982. From 1982 – 1986, he served in the US Army Reserve as Deputy Staff Chaplain for Personnel, Forces Command. Ray completed Command and General Staff College, and he was a student in War College at the time of his retirement as a Colonel.
In retirement, Ray moved back to Johnston County. He became involved in the community, teaching at Johnston Community College and serving as a Hospice Chaplain. Ray and Joyce were active members of First Baptist Church, Smithfield, since 1990. He achieved his goal set in high school of traveling to all 50 states. He and Joyce enjoyed many trips together, visiting Canada, Mexico, Caribbean countries, the Middle East, the British Isles, western Europe, Scandinavia, Russia, and eastern Europe. Ray was a member of the Lions, Civitan and Rotary Club, of which served as President. Ray also enjoyed music, particularly trumpet music, golf and fishing.
One of the things that Ray enjoyed most was sharing stories about his life and experiences. He liked to share stories with friends, and he also enjoyed writing stories down for other to read. He published 16 books on variety of topics: his and Joyce's family genealogies, for the Hodge, Boyette and Harrell families, religion, and his own memories and history, including his own biography. His writings are cherished by many people who love good story-telling and who share a love of small-town life and values, and Johnston County and its history.
The family wants to thank the many people who have shared how much they loved Ray. Any time his children were part of his conversation with someone else – at the drug store, in a restaurant, at church – anywhere – one or more people would come up to say, "I just love your Dad." We are grateful for those expressions of love. We are also deeply grateful to Ann Maddox for providing three years of companionship and care for Ray that allowed him to continue spending time with people, telling stories, and enjoying a full life.
To celebrate his life, a graveside service will be held for immediate family on Saturday, May 9 at the Kenly Cemetery. Reverend Lee Colbert will officiate the service, with Dr. Travis Alford sharing music on Ray's favorite instrument, the trumpet. The family plans a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Parrish & Underwood Funeral Home, www.parishfh.com, of Smithfield and Selma, NC.
Please send any donations in Ray's honor to: The "Ray and Joyce Hodge Scholarship," The Divinity School, Campbell University, PO Drawer 4050, Buies Creek, NC 27506.
March 25, 1926 - May 5, 2020
Smithfield
Ray Keith Hodge, 94, of Smithfield, NC, died at Wake Med, Raleigh, NC, following a courageous battle with coronavirus and other health issues. His strong spirit was anchored on the solid rock of Jesus Christ, and he lived his life in service to God, family, and country, impacting thousands of lives through his ministry over the years.
Ray exemplified the "Greatest Generation" – he embraced the values of honor, honesty, responsibility, and accountability. Coming from a humble background and surrounded by the love and examples of his mother, Ida Woodard Hodge, and his father, James Alvin Hodge, he learned early in life to love God, family, neighbors and country, and also to set goals and work hard towards them. As the youngest child in his family, he loved and admired his three sisters, Glenda, Ozzie and Ida, and his two brothers, James Allen and Albert. As his siblings married and had families, he loved their spouses, children and grandchildren. He wrote fondly of his family and early years in his book Big Memories of a Small Town.
After graduating from Kenly High School in 1944, Ray enlisted in the Army Air Corps, serving as a B-24 Armorer until his discharge on July 2, 1946. He attended Mars Hill University on the GI Bill, and then transferred to Wake Forest College, where he graduated in 1950 with a Bachelor of Science. He subsequently earned his Master of Divinity (1955) and Master of Theology (1964) degrees from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.
Ray met the love of his life, Joyce Lorine Harrell, of Edenton, NC, while they were both students at Mars Hill. Both Ray and Joyce transferred to other schools after two years – Joyce to Meredith College and Ray to Wake Forest College. They saw each other when they could – 25 miles was a long distance apart in those days. They married in 1950, and celebrated life together for sixty years, until Joyce's death in August 2010. Together, Ray and Joyce had three children, Joy Blashaw and her husband, Mark, and children, Jamieson and Madison of Raleigh; Ben Hodge, and his wife Kate, and their children, John and Eleanor, of Winston Salem; and Donna Ariosa, of Raleigh, her long-time friend Brian Sanner of Durham, and Donna's children Jennifer Ariosa, of Raleigh, and Steven Ariosa, his wife Jessica, and their children Ayva and Austin, of Loganville, PA.
Ray served as a Baptist minister for more than 50 years. While still in school, he was the pastor of Dexter Baptist Church, Oxford, NC, and Poplar Creek Baptist, Henderson, NC, and began serving Youngsville Baptist Church, too, the next year, and continued to serve there for several years. From 1955–1958, he worked for Southeastern Baptist Seminary as the Associate Director of the Southern Baptist Seminaries Extension Department.
In full-time ministry, Ray served as pastor of Millbrook Baptist Church in Raleigh from 1958–1960, followed by Yates Baptist Church in Durham from 1960–1973. He then served at First Baptist Church, Kinston, from 1973-1990. After retirement from full-time ministry, Ray served as interim pastor at nine Baptist churches in Ahoskie, Morehead City, Cary, Farmville, Goldsboro and Wilson.
Throughout his career, Ray lead thousands of worship services, officiated at more than 100 revivals, baptized 500 people, married 152 couples and conducted 427 funerals. In addition to being part of many important events in his congregant's lives, he and Joyce cherished the many friendships they made, often travelling to spend time with these special friends.
Because of his early ties to Wake Forest University and Meredith College, Ray had a special fondness for both schools. He served numerous terms as a trustee at both institutions, and proudly recalled that all of the many young scholars for whom he wrote a letter of recommendation to Wake Forest were accepted and graduated.
Baptist life was also important to Ray. He served as a member of the NC Biblical Recorder Board of Directors, Chairman of Campbell University's Board of Ministers, and Chairman of the Southeastern Seminary's Alumni Association. He was active in denominational affairs at all levels, and served as President of the North Carolina Convention's General Board. He proposed the logo which the Southern Baptist Convention continues to use today. In addition to writing Sunday School commentary for the Biblical Recorder for 19 years, he regularly contributed articles to religious publications. He extended his writing to public newspapers, and for 12 years wrote a column named "HodgePodge" for the Smithfield Herald, later the Johnstonian.
In addition to the ministry, Ray also served in the armed forces for 33 years. He served in the Army Air Corps during WWII, earning the rank of Corporal. From 1955 - 1982, he served in the North Carolina National Guard as a Chaplain, serving his Soldiers in many locations. During that time, he was selected as the first NC State Chaplain, serving in that position from 1976-1982. From 1982 – 1986, he served in the US Army Reserve as Deputy Staff Chaplain for Personnel, Forces Command. Ray completed Command and General Staff College, and he was a student in War College at the time of his retirement as a Colonel.
In retirement, Ray moved back to Johnston County. He became involved in the community, teaching at Johnston Community College and serving as a Hospice Chaplain. Ray and Joyce were active members of First Baptist Church, Smithfield, since 1990. He achieved his goal set in high school of traveling to all 50 states. He and Joyce enjoyed many trips together, visiting Canada, Mexico, Caribbean countries, the Middle East, the British Isles, western Europe, Scandinavia, Russia, and eastern Europe. Ray was a member of the Lions, Civitan and Rotary Club, of which served as President. Ray also enjoyed music, particularly trumpet music, golf and fishing.
One of the things that Ray enjoyed most was sharing stories about his life and experiences. He liked to share stories with friends, and he also enjoyed writing stories down for other to read. He published 16 books on variety of topics: his and Joyce's family genealogies, for the Hodge, Boyette and Harrell families, religion, and his own memories and history, including his own biography. His writings are cherished by many people who love good story-telling and who share a love of small-town life and values, and Johnston County and its history.
The family wants to thank the many people who have shared how much they loved Ray. Any time his children were part of his conversation with someone else – at the drug store, in a restaurant, at church – anywhere – one or more people would come up to say, "I just love your Dad." We are grateful for those expressions of love. We are also deeply grateful to Ann Maddox for providing three years of companionship and care for Ray that allowed him to continue spending time with people, telling stories, and enjoying a full life.
To celebrate his life, a graveside service will be held for immediate family on Saturday, May 9 at the Kenly Cemetery. Reverend Lee Colbert will officiate the service, with Dr. Travis Alford sharing music on Ray's favorite instrument, the trumpet. The family plans a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Parrish & Underwood Funeral Home, www.parishfh.com, of Smithfield and Selma, NC.
Please send any donations in Ray's honor to: The "Ray and Joyce Hodge Scholarship," The Divinity School, Campbell University, PO Drawer 4050, Buies Creek, NC 27506.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on May 10, 2020.