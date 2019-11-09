|
Ray Holloman
April 30, 1934 - November 7, 2019
Princeton
Ray Holloman, 85, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Born April 30, 1934 to the late Zadock and Lanie Holloman, Ray grew up on the family farm near Pine Level.
In 1952, Ray wed Betty Louise Mozingo on July 2. They began their simple life together welcoming four wonderful children along the way. Ray loved the land and having learned early about farming when mules were used before tractors. Ray harvested tobacco, corn, soy beans, and cotton until his retirement in 1997. He was a hard worker and was proud to be a "good" farmer. Farming was Ray's passion but during the off season he enjoyed working on bridge construction and carpentry work.
Ray enjoyed many years of retirement that included grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He spent many hours visiting the sick and shut ins and helping others. He was simply a friend to all. Ray was a true southern gentleman. He often shared with people that he did not have much education. However, the lessons Ray taught his family could not be found in books. They were lessons of life that included living a life pleasing to God, cherishing and loving his family, and treating others with kindness and respect. As it is written in Psalms 116:15; "Precious is the sight of the Lord is the death of his faithful servants."
In addition to his parents, Ray is preceded in death by his brothers, Leon, Albert, and Pete. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Louise, and children, Sue Bare (Ricky), Dennis Holloman (Sherry), Patricia Woodall (Mike), and Amy Pilkington (Dwayne); grandchildren, Chuck Bare (Jennifer), Jamie Bare (Traci), Kristy Stanley (Chris), Ashley Woodall, Clif Holloman (Brooke), Leann Woodall (fiancé John), Alex Pilkington (fiancée Ashley), Ben Pilkington, and Cole Pilkington; and great grandchildren, Logan Stanley, Joshua Bare, Lanie Stanley, Emily Bare, Zadie Bare, Jackson Bare, and Luke Stanley. Ray is also survived by a sister-in-law, Faye Holloman Woodard.
Ray attended Parrish Memorial Baptist Church and was a faithful member up until his sickness and passing. He willingly served his church as a deacon, usher, and trustee. The family asks that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to his beloved church, Parrish Memorial Baptist Church, 606 Parrish Memorial Road, Selma, NC 27576, or, Johnston Health Hospice, P.O. Box 1376, Smithfield, NC 27577.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 in the chapel of Parrish Funeral Home with Rev. Steven Walker and Rev. Kenneth Benton officiating. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home just prior to the service and at other times at the home of Louise Holloman.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at parrishfh.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 9, 2019