Ray Hughes Garland



June 21, 1922 - April 16, 2019



Raleigh



Ray Hughes Garland completed his earthly journey on April 16, 2019. He was the son of the late George Garland and Myrtle Hughes Garland of Pineola, NC. (Avery County)



Ray is survived by his wife of 33 years, Margie McLamb Garland; a daughter, Beverly Hartbarger and husband, Larry; sisters, Gayle Burleson and Betty Taylor; grandsons, Neil and Brian Dishman, Jason Hartbarger; and granddaughter, Natalie Temple; nine great-grandchildren and two namesakes, Ella Rae Temple and Ethan Ray Temple who brought him much happiness and joy in his later years.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Wanda Campbell Garland; sisters, Florence Hall, Hildreth Cutherbson, Theresa Johnson, Lucy Stokes, Gaynell Smith and special sister, Shirley Smith; and brothers, George E. Garland and Jim Smith.



Ray received his early education at Crossnore School in Avery County and excelled in athletics and when they dropped their football program, he hitch-hiked across the county to attend Cranberry High School to play football one more year.



After graduation, with a borrowed $50 in his pocket, he headed for Baltimore, MD to work for Glenn L. Martin building airplanes for the war effort. After a period of time, even though he had a deferment, he wanted to do more and joined the Army Air Corps where he was trained to fly B-25s and received instructor certification.



After the war ended, he returned home and joined the NC State Highway Patrol in 1947. He was stationed in Wilkes County the next six years. Ray continued his military service with the NC National Guard, retiring as a Major in 1982.



In 1953 he joined the NC State Bureau of Investigation as a field agent stationed in the Western part of the State. In 1969 Director Charles Dunn transferred him to Raleigh headquarters as Deputy Director of the Crime Lab where he remained until his retirement in 1985.



After retiring, he and Margie spent many summers at their mountain home at Grassy Creek Golf Course in Spruce Pine. They spent many years enjoying the mountains, playing golf and visiting with friends and family until his declining health made it difficult to travel that distance.



Ray was a member of the Linville Masonic Lodge 489 in Newland, NC, the Raleigh Sports Club, the NC National Guard Officers Club, the Former Agents Society, Co-founder of the Statesville Horse Show and a member of community and law enforcement organizations as well as an avid Wolfpacker.



Ray was a good man, a tough man, believed in the golden rule, was a kind and loving man beneath his tough exterior, a loyal and protective man but most of all, he was "his own man."



Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 20 at 2:00PM at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 7506 Falls of Neuse Road, Raleigh, with entombment with military honors to follow at Raleigh Memorial Park.



Visitation and reception will follow at Mitchell Funeral Home after the service.



The family wants to give a special thank you to the caregivers who provided great care for Ray.



In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, Raleigh, Pineola Presbyterian Church, 221 NC 181, Newland, NC 28657, or , 1990 Fordham Dr., Suite 100, Fayetteville, NC 28304.



