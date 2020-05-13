Ray Owens Smith
Ray Owens Smith

Raleigh

Ray Owens Smith, 84, of Raleigh, passed away on May 11, 2020. Ray was born in Selma, NC and was the son of Claude and Celia P. Smith. He grew up on a farm in Johnston County and enjoyed farming for a number of years as an adult. Ray was a veteran of the US Army. He made his home in Raleigh and later retired from the State Employment Security Commission. After retirement he drove for Capital Ford for seventeen years. Ray enjoyed traveling with his wife, Alice around the United States and Canada. Ray was also an active member of New Hope Baptist Church and helped Baptist Men's Association with Hurricane Relief for a number of years and traveled on mission trips to Honduras several times.

Ray is survived by his wife of 34 years, Alice F. Smith; daughter, Alane Smith Murray (Mike); granddaughter, Suzanne Doble (Jon); great-grandson, Micah all of Fuquay-Varina; grandson, Ryan Murray of Raleigh; step-son, Allen W. Frazier (Kim) and their son, Trace of Louisburg; step-daughter, Norma F. Keith (Danny) of Spring Hope and their sons: Thomas Richards of Bailey, Chad Richards (Jenny) of Knightdale, Jamie Keith of Raleigh, Taylor Keith (Miranda) of Spring Hope; four great-grandchildren.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Alan Smith; his sisters: Myrtie L. Smith and Nellie Ann Hutchins and brother-in-law, Ed.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Ephraim Pittman Family Cemetery, 1040 Pittman Road, Selma.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to New Hope Baptist Church Building Fund, 4301 Louisburg Road, Raleigh, NC 27604.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.

Published in The News and Observer on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Ephraim Pittman Family Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
May 13, 2020
I am so sorry to learn of Ray's passing. I hope you can find comfort with the Lord.
Billy Pilkington
Classmate
